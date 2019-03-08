Three men arrested over Thetford murder released while investigations continue

Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Three people arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Thetford have been released by police while investigations continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the public battled to try and save the life of a man, understood to be David Lawal, on the side of the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on Thursday (October 3).

Officers who were on patrol in the area discovered members of the public providing first aid to Mr Lawal who was later pronounced dead just before 8pm.

Police have since launched a murder investigation and made four arrests.

On Saturday evening police were granted a further 36 hours to question three men who were arrested in connection with the incident while a fourth man was released under investigation.

Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday evening (October 6) police announced that two men, aged 26 and 29, have been released under investigation while a 17-year-old male has been bailed until October 30 while enquiries continue.

A fourth man, aged 48, arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and Class A drugs, was released under investigation on Saturday (October 5).

The man killed following the incident has been provisionally identified as Mr Lawal, pending formal inquest proceedings.

A Home Office post mortem examination, carried out yesterday morning (Saturday 5 October) concluded Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound to the neck/upper chest area. Investigations are continuing and Detective Chief Inspector Phillip Gray, urged people with information to come forward.

He said: "All suspects arrested have been released from police custody. I would like to reassure the public we have a team of detectives working through witness statements, as well as CCTV and forensic enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to Mr Lawal's death.

"We believe those involved were known to one another and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward. I'm still keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area that evening, particularly those motorists with dash cams who may have captured something."

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield or you can share information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1. </