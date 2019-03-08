"Quiet, friendly and hardworking" - family pay tribute to Thetford murder victim David Lawal

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

The family of a man who was murdered in Thetford have paid tribute to him, describing him as a "friendly and hard working young man".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the public battled to save David Lawal, 25, on the side of the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on Thursday, October 3.

Officers on patrol in the area found people getting first aid to Mr Lawal, who was pronounced dead just before 8pm.

Police later launched a murder investigation and made four arrests.

On Monday, his father Albert Lawal paid tribute.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: "All the family loved him and he was a quiet, friendly and hardworking young man. We were all very proud of him when he was awarded his degree in accountancy and finance."

On Sunday evening two of the men, aged 26 and 29, were released under investigation while a 17-year-old man was bailed until October 30.

The fourth man, 48, arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and Class A drugs, was released under investigation on Saturday, October 5.

Police believe the murder may be linked to County Lines drug dealing. A spokesman said: "We're keeping an open mind about the circumstances surrounding this incident and have a number of lines of enquiry, including the possibility that this is linked to County Lines."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound to the neck/upper chest area.

Roy Brame, councillor for Thetford, lives near the scene of the murder.

He said: "To me it was quite scary as it was 30 yards away from my house.

"It has been extremely quiet, it's very scary when it is on your doorstep though.

"Usually when something like this happens people can't stop talking about it but this has just been so quiet."

Investigations are continuing and detective chief inspector Phillip Gray urged people with information to come forward.

He said: "I would like to reassure the public we have a team of detectives working through witness statements, as well as CCTV and forensic enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to Mr Lawal's death.

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield or you can share information online at mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1