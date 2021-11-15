Five people have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of David Lawal in Thetford in 2019. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A jury has been sworn in for the case of five people accused of the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Norfolk.

David Lawal, 25, was found at around 7pm on October 3, 2019, by the A134 Brandon Road in Thetford.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Lisa Desousa, 23, of London; Amrik Singh, 19 of London; Iddi Zito, 19, from East London; Elie Saba, 36, of Ilford and Cameron Grant, 19, from London, have all denied one count of murder.

The defendants have also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between April 1 and November 21 2019.

A jury of 14, consisting of eight women and six men, has initially been sworn in to try the case with two expected to be discharged before any evidence is heard in the trial.

Jurors were told by Judge Alice Robinson that the trial is likely to run until December 23 this year but would resume on January 4 next year if it were not finished.

The jury was sent home for the day after being sworn in and told to return on Tuesday (November 16) at noon when it is hoped the case might open.

Oliver Glasgpw QC appeared for the prosecution

Amjad Malik QC, is defending Desousa; Martin Heslop QC for Saba; Karim Khalil QC for Singh; Courtenay Griffiths for Zito and Stephen Moses QC for Grant.

Mr Lawal, an accountancy and finance graduate, was described by his father Albert Lawal as a "quiet, friendly and hardworking young man".

In a tribute to his son following Mr Lawal's death in 2019, he said: "All the family loved him and he was a quiet, friendly and hardworking young man.

"We were all very proud of him when he was awarded his degree in accountancy and finance."

Two other defendants, Viktorija Kuzule, 19, of Pine Close, Thetford and Claudia Annius, 21, from Bedford, are due to stand trial next year accused of drugs offences with Annius also facing a charge of assisting an offender.