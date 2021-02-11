Thetford murder trial will now go ahead later this year

Published: 6:00 PM February 11, 2021

Police at the scene after David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Norfolk Police

The trial of five people accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk due to start this month will now go ahead later this year.

David Lawal died from a single stab wound in Brandon Road, Thetford, on October 3 last year.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Police

Lisa Desousa, 22, of London Amrik Singh, 18 of London, Iddi Zito, 18, from East London and Elie Saba, 34, of Ilford and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons have all denied one count of murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

The trial had to be put back earlier this year because Covid restrictions meant there would be difficulties with having a trial involving so many defendants.

It was due to go ahead on February 22 but the case has now been listed for November 18.