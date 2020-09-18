Trial of five accused of Thetford murder hoping to go ahead next year

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Police

The trial of five people accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk should go ahead in February next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trial was delayed because of difficulties caused by having so many defendants in the dock at the same time in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

But at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court, on Friday, Judge Stephen Holt said that alterations were being made in Court one, which it is hoped will allow the trial to go ahead.

The trial had originally been planned for August, this year.

David Lawal, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Brandon Road, Thetford, on October 3, last year, after being stabbed. A post-mortem concluded he died of a single stab wound.

Five facing trial for murder are Elie Saba, 34, of Ilford, Iddi Zito, 18, from London, Amrik Singh, 18, from London, Lisa Desousa, 22, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons.