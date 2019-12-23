Thetford murder case adjourned until next year

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norfolk Police

The case of four men charged with the murder of a man in Thetford has been adjourned until next year.

David Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers were on patrol on the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on October 3 when they discovered members of the public providing first aid to a man who had been stabbed.

The man, later identified as David Lawal, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 8pm. A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal, 25, died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, Iddi Zito, 18, from Essex Street, East London, and two 17-year-old men who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

Their case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on today (Monday, December 23) for mention but they did not appear and the case was adjourned until January 24.