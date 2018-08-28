Search

Thetford motorist arrested for being more than four times drink drive limit

PUBLISHED: 08:28 07 January 2019

A drink driver in Thetford was arrested for being more than four times the legal limit. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter

Archant

A motorist who was more than four times the legal drink drive limit has been arrested for drink driving.

Breckland Police tweeted the motorist, who was stopped and arrested in Thetford on Sunday night (January 6), was found to have 154 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The reading, which is four and a half times the legal limit, was branded as “disgraceful” by police on social media.

Meanwhile, police in King’s Lynn thanked a member of the public after they provided details of a drink driver who was caught yesterday (January 6) afternoon. A woman, who had been driving on the A149, was arrested and gave an evidential sample of 82 - more than twice the legal limit.

King’s Lynn Police thanked the member of the public for “calling in” on Twitter.

The arrests follow the annual festive drink drive crackdown.

