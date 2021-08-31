News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Death of man pulled from Thetford river not suspicious

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:15 PM August 31, 2021   
little ouse river

The Little Ouse River where police were working as a body was found near the Riverside Leisure Complex at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The death of a man who was pulled from a river in Thetford is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The man in his 40s was found in the Little Ouse River near Bridge Street at 2.40pm on Thursday, August 26 by a member of the public.

Police and ambulance services attended and pulled the man from the water.

He was transported to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds where, despite best efforts, he died later on Friday morning, August 27.

The death is being treated as not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Norfolk Live
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 2200 WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 16 MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous. Strictly for editorial us

Prince William and Kate considering move to Windsor

Sarah Hussain

person
Joe Lycett is back with a new series of Joe Lycett's Got Your Back next week

Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Cringleford Stores owner, Graham Wright, with owner of the Cutting Post hairdressers, Annette Hitchc

'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon