Death of man pulled from Thetford river not suspicious

Published: 5:15 PM August 31, 2021

The Little Ouse River where police were working as a body was found near the Riverside Leisure Complex at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The death of a man who was pulled from a river in Thetford is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The man in his 40s was found in the Little Ouse River near Bridge Street at 2.40pm on Thursday, August 26 by a member of the public.

Police and ambulance services attended and pulled the man from the water.

He was transported to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds where, despite best efforts, he died later on Friday morning, August 27.

The death is being treated as not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.