Thetford man ‘too drunk to stand’ after driving wrong way on A14

PUBLISHED: 15:50 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 December 2018

Remigijus Katinas, from Thetford, who drove the wrong way on the A14. Picture: Andrew Young

A Thetford motorist who drove the wrong way along the A14 with two flat tyres was so drunk he could not even stand up, a court has heard.

The A14 on which Remigijus Katinas drove the wrong way at 80mph. Picture: Lucy TaylorThe A14 on which Remigijus Katinas drove the wrong way at 80mph. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Remigijus Katinas, 46, of Mingay Road, Thetford, was said to have “not only put his own life at risk but the lives of others” when driving at an estimated 80mph in the wrong direction.

Another driver had to brake harshly and move over to the side of the road to prevent a collision when he realised the car was on the wrong side of the road.

Police used tactical contact to stop the Volvo S40, being driven by Katinas at around 12.22am on Boxing Day, as it headed west on the A14 eastbound carriageway at Haughley, near Stowmarket.

The car had two tyres that were deflated and torn, as well as damage to the side of car running all the way along the side.

When officers opened the driver door Katinas, who was behind the wheel, could not support himself. He was arrested and taken to a police station where he refused to give a sample to be tested for alcohol.

Officers described him as being very unstable on his feet at this point and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol.

The damaged car driven by Thetford man Remigijus Katinas after it was stopped going the wrong way on the A14. Picture: NSRAPTThe damaged car driven by Thetford man Remigijus Katinas after it was stopped going the wrong way on the A14. Picture: NSRAPT

Katinas pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich to dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

The magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing at crown court, where a judge will have more powers for a harsher sentence.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said: “Katinas not only put his own life at risk but the lives of others. Fortunately there was very little traffic on the roads and so a collision was avoided.”

Katinas was bailed on the condition that he resides at his home address in Thetford before a hearing at crown court, which has not yet been set.

He has also been temporarily disqualified from driving until his hearing. A driving disqualification is compulsory for his charges when he is sentenced.

Katinas spoke through a interpreter at court, with magistrates hearing he is in full-time employment.

