Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has been warned "all options are open" after he admitted possessing more than 11,000 indecent images of children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Dixon, 30, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (October 17) having been charged with six offences of making indecent photographs of children on March 11 2019.

The court heard there were 9,547 category C images, 848 category B images and 793 category A images - the most serious.

There were also 155 category A movies, 88 category B movies and 286 category C movies.

Dixon, of Chalk Close, Thetford, pleaded guilty to all six offences.

He was told he would have a pre-sentence prepared on Thursday afternoon before being sentenced on Friday (October 18).

Judge Stephen Holt warned Dixon that "all options are open to the court" with the sentence depending upon the report that is prepared for him by the probation service.