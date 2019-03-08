Search

Advanced search

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

PUBLISHED: 14:44 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 17 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has been warned "all options are open" after he admitted possessing more than 11,000 indecent images of children.

Thomas Dixon, 30, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (October 17) having been charged with six offences of making indecent photographs of children on March 11 2019.

The court heard there were 9,547 category C images, 848 category B images and 793 category A images - the most serious.

There were also 155 category A movies, 88 category B movies and 286 category C movies.

Dixon, of Chalk Close, Thetford, pleaded guilty to all six offences.

He was told he would have a pre-sentence prepared on Thursday afternoon before being sentenced on Friday (October 18).

Judge Stephen Holt warned Dixon that "all options are open to the court" with the sentence depending upon the report that is prepared for him by the probation service.

Most Read

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norwich gym to close temporarily after being taken over by rival firm

Pic: Archant

‘A fund for Thetford and its people’ - £50,000 up for grabs to improve community life in the town

Members of local and community businesses and charities, and guests, at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Team selector: Who should start for Norwich City against Bournemouth?

Mario Vrancic is back in training ahead of the Premier League trip to Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists