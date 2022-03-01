Man armed himself with meat cleaver after dispute

Ionut Stanciu was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A father-of-one who armed himself with a supermarket meat cleaver following a dispute with another man has been jailed for a year.

Ionut Stanciu, 26, was seen on CCTV going into the Thetford Food Centre on November 15, 2021, after a dispute with a man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Stanciu then came out of the supermarket and into the street with the meat cleaver, and was watched by several members of the public.

The other man then ran off, Kieran Smith, prosecuting, told the court.

The incident was witnessed by several members of the public, including a woman on a mobility scooter, who could be heard to say: "He's got a meat cleaver."

Stanciu then became involved in an altercation with his wife, which could also be seen on the CCTV, the court heard.

The meat cleaver was later found by police but Stanciu initially gave a false name to officers, Mr Smith said.

Stanciu, of Winchester Way, Thetford, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and obstructing a police officer.

On Monday, Stanciu pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, affray, and assault by beating, and the pleas were accepted by Mr Smith, who asked for the charges to lie on the file.

The court heard that Stanciu, who had no previous convictions, was also facing sentence for two separate charges of theft in Norwich on October 20, 2021.

Stanciu stole five bottles of Dolce perfume, worth £204, from House of Fraser, as well as a coat, worth £100, from Hollister.

The goods were returned to the shops after Stanciu was stopped by store security guards.

In police interview, Stanciu said he stole the items as he needed money for his family, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty the two theft offences before magistrates.

Charles Judge, mitigating, said Stanciu has a 14-month-old child and his wife is keen for him to return.

Judge Emma Peters told Stanciu that the meat cleaver was a "significant sized" weapon, and there was a risk of serious disorder.

Judge Peters jailed Stanciu to a total of 12 months' imprisonment and added that he may be deported as a result of the sentence.

But the judge said that decision would be one for the immigration authorities.