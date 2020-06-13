Man who fled police with cannabis told officers he ‘didn’t want to get nicked for nothing’

A man who attempted to cycle away from police while carrying cannabis, Stanley knife blades and a knuckle-duster told officers he did so because he “didn’t want to get nicked for nothing”.

Harrison Jones, 26 and of Lincoln Way in Thetford, appeared in front of magistrates in Norwich on Friday charged with possession of cannabis, bladed objects and an offensive weapon, after being stopped by police in Thetford on May 5.

The court heard how Jones had been on his way to his girlfriend’s house when he was asked to stop by police officers, but refused.

After being stopped and searched by officers they found 1.26g of cannabis in a rucksack he was carrying, along with a pack of nine Stanley knife blades and a knuckle-duster, both of which were stored within side pockets of the bag.

Jones pleaded guilty to all three charges, which a fourth charge of breaching the Coronavirus Act was dropped.

Michael Cole, mitigating for Jones, said that his client had borrowed the rucksack from his father, a roofer, and was unaware that the blades and knuckle-duster were stored in the side pockets, having unpacked it hastily before making the trip.

Mr Cole said: “He told officers the reason he ran away was he had a gram of weed on him - that he had previous and did not want to get nicked for nothing.

“He borrowed the bag from his father to allow him to take some drinks and other things to his girlfriend’s and he did not check it. The items were not used by him and were not a threat to anyone.”

Mr Cole added that while Jones had been aware his father owned a knuckle-duster, he did not realise it was in the bag and was also unaware of the presence of the Stanley knife blades.

Jones was given two concurrent six month jail sentences over the blades and the knuckle-duster, which were suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered by magistrates to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £128 victim surcharge to the court.