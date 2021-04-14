Man charged with spate of burglaries and thefts in Norfolk and Suffolk

Published: 11:53 AM April 14, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM April 14, 2021

A man has appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court charged with burglaries and thefts across Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man has appeared in court charged with a string of burglaries and thefts across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Michael Shrigley, of no fixed address but from the Thetford area, is alleged to have committed 20 offences dating between December 2019 and March 2021.

The 38-year-old is accused of six counts of burglary between March 22 and 30 of this year, when high-value tools, building equipment, personal documents and a wallet were stolen.

Items were taken from premises in Holt, Thetford, Brandon and Mildenhall.

He is also charged with going equipped for burglary on March 5, as well as possession of a knife, failing to stop, using a vehicle with no insurance and driving dangerously - all on the same date.

Shrigley is accused of acquiring criminal property, military clothes and medals in 2019 between December 1 and 16, as well as five offences of theft from motor vehicles, one theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle between March 1 and 25 this year.

These charges relate to incidents in the Watton and Thetford areas and Brandon.

Shrigley was arrested on Wednesday, April 7, and questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre before being charged and remanded in custody.

He later appeared before Ipswich magistrates via video link on April 9, and has been further remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 7.