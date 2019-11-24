Autistic teenager assaulted outside his home by group of youths

Jack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki Long Nikki Long

A teenager with autism was assaulted outside his home by a gang of youths, leaving him with bruises and cuts to his face.

Jack Long, 15, was playing out with his friend near to his home in Lincoln Way in Thetford when his mother Nikki Long heard a group of boys outside of her bedroom window.

When she got up to see what was happening, Ms Long saw her son lying on the floor surrounded by a group of around six youths, and she witnessed Jack being kicked in the head.

When her partner and Jack's dad, Adam Tutty, ran outside to confront them, the group of youths were nowhere to be seen.

Ms Long has reported the attack, which took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 23, to the police but wants to warn other parents in the area.

She said: "As I looked out of my window I saw they were hovering over my boy who was on the floor and one boy kicked my son in the head.

"I banged and screamed for them to get off him and they ran off. Jack has bruises on the side of his face and cuts on his nose and around his ear.

"He is autistic and he doesn't really do anything with anyone, it's only in the last couple of months he has stepped outside of the house.

What they have done to my son is a lot worse than a couple of bruises, now he won't ever leave the house again. He hasn't left his bedroom since."

The offenders are believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms and wore their hoods up.

Similar reports were made later on that evening, believed to have been linked to the same group of youths.

Ms Long added: "I didn't sleep last night not knowing how Jack must have felt.

"He has a fear of people he doesn't open up or talk and it's made him feel even worse about human beings.

"I want whoever did this caught and punished for what they have done, so this doesn't happen to another parent's child."