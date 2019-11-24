Search

Advanced search

Autistic teenager assaulted outside his home by group of youths

PUBLISHED: 15:11 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 24 November 2019

Jack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki Long

Jack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki Long

Nikki Long

A teenager with autism was assaulted outside his home by a gang of youths, leaving him with bruises and cuts to his face.

Jack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki LongJack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki Long

Jack Long, 15, was playing out with his friend near to his home in Lincoln Way in Thetford when his mother Nikki Long heard a group of boys outside of her bedroom window.

When she got up to see what was happening, Ms Long saw her son lying on the floor surrounded by a group of around six youths, and she witnessed Jack being kicked in the head.

When her partner and Jack's dad, Adam Tutty, ran outside to confront them, the group of youths were nowhere to be seen.

Ms Long has reported the attack, which took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 23, to the police but wants to warn other parents in the area.

Jack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki LongJack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki Long

She said: "As I looked out of my window I saw they were hovering over my boy who was on the floor and one boy kicked my son in the head.

"I banged and screamed for them to get off him and they ran off. Jack has bruises on the side of his face and cuts on his nose and around his ear.

"He is autistic and he doesn't really do anything with anyone, it's only in the last couple of months he has stepped outside of the house.

What they have done to my son is a lot worse than a couple of bruises, now he won't ever leave the house again. He hasn't left his bedroom since."

Jack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki LongJack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki Long

The offenders are believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms and wore their hoods up.

Similar reports were made later on that evening, believed to have been linked to the same group of youths.

Ms Long added: "I didn't sleep last night not knowing how Jack must have felt.

"He has a fear of people he doesn't open up or talk and it's made him feel even worse about human beings.

Jack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki LongJack Long, 15, was assaulted outside of his home in Thetford by a group of youths. Photo: Nikki Long

"I want whoever did this caught and punished for what they have done, so this doesn't happen to another parent's child."

Most Read

Dad couldn’t get defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

‘I didn’t want her to be alone’- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

Tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in which two people died on Friday. Picture: Staff

‘Chaotic’ roundabout closure angers people living nearby

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Woman driver with baby on board arrested after testing positive for drugs

A female motorist travelling with a baby was arrested in Thetford after failing a drugs wipe. Photo: Breckland Police

See inside £400,000 cottage set in large private grounds

A three bedroom property in Morton On The Hill is on the market for £400,000. Photo: Minors & Brady
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists