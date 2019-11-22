'It was hardly Glastonbury': pair fined for 'unusual rave'

A pair who carried out an unlicensed music event in Thetford have been fined.

Zoe Carroll, 39, of Metcalf Avenue, King's Lynn and Stephen Butler, 52, of Larling, Norwich pleaded guilty to hosting the music event in Thetford Forest, near Croxton, on April 28.

Crown prosecutor Josephine Jones told Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 22 that police received a number of reports of loud music by visitors to the forest.

When officers arrived they found about 20 people, eight cars and a rental lorry, driven by Butler, which was carrying speakers and equipment.

For their defence Richard Mann told magistrate Richard Milddleton that "it was not the usual rave that the courts deal with" and that Carroll runs a charity to support men with mental health issues.

The speakers were purchased through a grant and after receiving noise complaints while testing them in King's Lynn it was suggested to test them in Thetford Forest.

Mr Mann said: "They didn't know that a license was needed and wanted to be somewhere where they would not get any complaints.

"It was hardly Glastonbury more ignorance in trying not to annoy people."

Butler was fine £250 and Carroll was fined £112. The speakers are to be returned to the charity.