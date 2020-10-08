Video

Do you recognise this raver wanted in connection with attacks on police?

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with assaults on police at a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police want to trace a man in connection with assaults on officers at a rave which attracted more than 500 people to Thetford Forest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with assaults on police at a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Officers want to speak to this man in connection with assaults on police at a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The attacks took place during a huge operation to shut down the unlicensed music event, which began on the evening of August 29 and was finally brought to and the following evening.

Riot police were pelted with missiles, while footage later released by Norfolk Constabulary showed one man running and launching a flying kick at officers as they moved in to disrupt proceedings.

Police trying to break up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Police trying to break up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

And now images of a man the force wants to speak to regarding two assaults on police have been released.

One officer was punched in the face, suffering minor injuries, while another was kicked and suffered no injuries.

Ravers at an illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh Carvell Ravers at an illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh Carvell

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should contact Sgt Kelly Ashby at Thetford Police Station on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Following the rave, Sam Hawkins, secretary of Norfolk Police Federation, called for tougher sentences for offenders found guilty of attacking police.