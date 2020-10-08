Search

Advanced search

Video

Do you recognise this raver wanted in connection with attacks on police?

PUBLISHED: 10:20 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 08 October 2020

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with assaults on police at a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with assaults on police at a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police want to trace a man in connection with assaults on officers at a rave which attracted more than 500 people to Thetford Forest.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with assaults on police at a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyOfficers want to speak to this man in connection with assaults on police at a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The attacks took place during a huge operation to shut down the unlicensed music event, which began on the evening of August 29 and was finally brought to and the following evening.

Riot police were pelted with missiles, while footage later released by Norfolk Constabulary showed one man running and launching a flying kick at officers as they moved in to disrupt proceedings.

Police trying to break up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyPolice trying to break up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

And now images of a man the force wants to speak to regarding two assaults on police have been released.

One officer was punched in the face, suffering minor injuries, while another was kicked and suffered no injuries.

Ravers at an illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh CarvellRavers at an illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh Carvell

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should contact Sgt Kelly Ashby at Thetford Police Station on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Following the rave, Sam Hawkins, secretary of Norfolk Police Federation, called for tougher sentences for offenders found guilty of attacking police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Every burglary in Norfolk mapped

The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

B&Q store gets deep clean after coronavirus case

One member of staff at B&Q in Great Yarmouth tested positive for coronavirus on September 24. Picture: Google Maps.

Another steep rise in Covid cases in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

OPINION: My week on the Norfolk Broads has made me appreciate this gem on our doorstep

A week on the Norfolk Broads has given Rachel a new appreciation of the East Anglian beauty spot. Getty Images

‘Takes us to the next level’ - Campaigners fighting to save community pub toast funding boost

Pictured left to right - Alan Lury, borough councillor Tom Ryves, Rebecca Blakeway-Long, Sue Lintern, Sandra McNeill and Roy Biven. Picture: Sarah Hussain