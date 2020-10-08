Do you recognise this raver wanted in connection with attacks on police?
PUBLISHED: 10:20 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 08 October 2020
Police want to trace a man in connection with assaults on officers at a rave which attracted more than 500 people to Thetford Forest.
The attacks took place during a huge operation to shut down the unlicensed music event, which began on the evening of August 29 and was finally brought to and the following evening.
Riot police were pelted with missiles, while footage later released by Norfolk Constabulary showed one man running and launching a flying kick at officers as they moved in to disrupt proceedings.
And now images of a man the force wants to speak to regarding two assaults on police have been released.
One officer was punched in the face, suffering minor injuries, while another was kicked and suffered no injuries.
Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should contact Sgt Kelly Ashby at Thetford Police Station on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Following the rave, Sam Hawkins, secretary of Norfolk Police Federation, called for tougher sentences for offenders found guilty of attacking police.
