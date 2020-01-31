Search

Electric scooter riders get police warnings in town crackdown

PUBLISHED: 07:23 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 31 January 2020

Several people in Thetford were warned for using electric scooters on the road Picture: Getty Images

A clutch of people illegally riding electric scooters on the road on housing estates have been given police warnings.

The riders were given warning letters as officers carried out plain-clothed patrols on the estates in Thetford on Thursday evening.

In a tweet, @BrecklandPolice said they also "dealt with" two men for possession of class A and class B drugs.

The e-scooter warning come as the government is set to begin consultation on making the machines legal on roads.

George Freeman, MP for Broadland and a transport minister, said: "We are considering this closely.

"The Department for Transport is committed to encouraging innovation in transport as well as improving road safety."

It is understood riders would be allowed to use the e-scooters on roads and cycle lanes to help encourage green transport.

But they would feature speed inhibitors to limit their speed to 15.5mph in a bid to keep users safe.

Under the Highway Act 1835, it's currently illegal to use e-scooters on public roads and pavements, with riders only permitted to use them on private property.

