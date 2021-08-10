Police seize drugs worth £100k in raids in town

Published: 10:06 AM August 10, 2021

Three men have been charged with drugs offences and are due to appear before Ipswich magistrates.

Three men have been charged in connection with drug supply offences in a Norfolk market town.

Officers from the Breckland Neighbourhood Team, along with the King’s Lynn Local Policing Team and the Moonshot Team, executed warrants at two separate addresses in Chase Court and Jubilee Close in Thetford on Sunday.

During the warrant in Chase Court officers seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 and mobile phones.

And a small quantity of cannabis was found at the address in Jubilee Close, along with a mobile phone.

Charlie Blackwell, 31, and Daryl Husbands, 32, both of Chase Court, and Darren Bogacki, 34, of The Street in Hepworth, have all been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive active substance.

You may also want to watch:

All three men have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the address in Jubilee Close on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. She has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.