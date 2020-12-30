Business owners 'set back two years' after thieves take £25,000 of trailers

Published: 1:51 PM December 30, 2020

The directors of a paving and landscaping company say thieves who stole more than £25,000 of equipment have set them back at least "a year or two".

Premier Paving and Landscapes has had three trailers and a mini digger stolen from its home at the Charles Burrell Centre on Staniforth Road which, a base for more than 40 other organisations.

Premier Paving and Landscapes have had three trailers and a mini digger stolen - Credit: Premier Paving and Landscapes

Sometime between midnight and 7:30am on Monday (December 29), thieves broke in using an angle grinder and cut galvanised fencing, before driving a vehicle through and towing the equipment away.

Kim Anderson, one of the directors of Premier Paving and Landscapes, said theft was a massive setback for the business he runs with brother Nyky Anderson.

"This will definitely put us back a year or two," he said.

Premier Paving and Landscapes had over £25k worth of equipment stolen - Credit: Premier Paving and Landscapes

More than £25,000 worth of equipment was taken from the storage area during the incident including:

A 14ft Ifor Williams Hiab trailer with ramps – labelled with ‘Premier paving & landscaping’, with small drill holes in side of trailer, and a black Honda engine.

10ft x 5.5ft Humbaur 3-way tipper - labelled with ‘Premier paving & landscaping’. Distinctive wheel that winds all the way down. Licence plate – AF57 0ZE.

10ft x 5ft Ifor Williams box trailer with barn and ramp doors – serial number: 660394.

1 x JCB Mini Digger, signposted with 'Premier paving & landscaping', and reflective orange dots on the back - serial number: JCB08008LH1930322.

Mr Anderson appealed for helping recovering the crucial equipment.

He said: "If anyone in the area has cameras, please can they check them from the hours of 11pm-7am on the date it happened for any cars that may have driven past".

On Nyky Anderson's Facebook post about the theft, he said: "This is my livelihood and it's been stolen from me. I cannot work now as all my equipment has been stolen".

Premier Paving and Landscapes faces uncertainty of how this will impact the business. - Credit: Premier Paving and Landscapes

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the equipment, or suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact PC Charlie Miller at the Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/91104/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers which is completely anonymous on 0800 555 111.