Business owners 'set back two years' after thieves take £25,000 of trailers
- Credit: Premier Paving and Landscapes
The directors of a paving and landscaping company say thieves who stole more than £25,000 of equipment have set them back at least "a year or two".
Premier Paving and Landscapes has had three trailers and a mini digger stolen from its home at the Charles Burrell Centre on Staniforth Road which, a base for more than 40 other organisations.
Sometime between midnight and 7:30am on Monday (December 29), thieves broke in using an angle grinder and cut galvanised fencing, before driving a vehicle through and towing the equipment away.
Kim Anderson, one of the directors of Premier Paving and Landscapes, said theft was a massive setback for the business he runs with brother Nyky Anderson.
"This will definitely put us back a year or two," he said.
More than £25,000 worth of equipment was taken from the storage area during the incident including:
- A 14ft Ifor Williams Hiab trailer with ramps – labelled with ‘Premier paving & landscaping’, with small drill holes in side of trailer, and a black Honda engine.
- 10ft x 5.5ft Humbaur 3-way tipper - labelled with ‘Premier paving & landscaping’. Distinctive wheel that winds all the way down. Licence plate – AF57 0ZE.
- 10ft x 5ft Ifor Williams box trailer with barn and ramp doors – serial number: 660394.
- 1 x JCB Mini Digger, signposted with 'Premier paving & landscaping', and reflective orange dots on the back - serial number: JCB08008LH1930322.
Mr Anderson appealed for helping recovering the crucial equipment.
He said: "If anyone in the area has cameras, please can they check them from the hours of 11pm-7am on the date it happened for any cars that may have driven past".
On Nyky Anderson's Facebook post about the theft, he said: "This is my livelihood and it's been stolen from me. I cannot work now as all my equipment has been stolen".
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the equipment, or suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact PC Charlie Miller at the Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/91104/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers which is completely anonymous on 0800 555 111.