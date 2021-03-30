Criminals use BMW to steal rare caravan
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police believe incidents which saw a pair of caravans targeted by criminals within a two hour window may be linked.
Between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, March 18, two unknown suspects in a dark-coloured BMW SUV used an angle grinder to break through corrugated fencing at an industrial unit on Telford Way, Thetford.
Once inside, they towed away a Knaus Tabbert PEP 540 2018 caravan, which is said to be rare.
Just two hours earlier, two suspects attempted to steal a Super Quattro FB twin axle caravan from an address on Watton Road in Great Ellingham.
The unknown individuals arrived in a blue/black BMW and gained entry by grinding the lock on gates and on the caravan, before being disturbed by the victim and fleeing.
Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity.
Those with information are encouraged to contact PC Christian Newbery at Norfolk police by calling 101, quoting crime reference 36/17660/21 for the Thetford theft or 36/17963/21 for the Ellingham incident.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.