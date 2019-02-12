Search

Police hunt thieves after scratch cards stolen

PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 05 March 2019

Police are appealing for information after scratch cards were stolen in Norwich. Picture: Sonya Brown

Police are on the hunt for thieves after a large quantity of scratch cards were stolen from a store in Norwich.

Suspect/s forced their way into One Stop on Constitution Hill at around 1.30am on Sunday, February 17.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Carver at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/11228/19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

