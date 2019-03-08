Search

Warning after spate of thefts from keyless vehicles

PUBLISHED: 14:45 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 24 September 2019

Police have issued a warning following a spate of thefts from keyless vehicles. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A warning has been issued to motorists urging them to be alert following a spate of thefts from motor vehicles.

There has been reports of 20 vehicles being targeted during a two-week crime spree in Lowestoft, Kessingland and Beccles.

With most of the offences having taken place in the early hours of the morning, cars and commercial vehicles have been broken into - with "50 per cent being those with keyless entry" according to officers.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook said: "Suffolk Police have received a number of reports of theft from motor vehicles in our area recently, with twenty reports over a two week period in Lowestoft, Kessingland and Beccles.

"The offenders have mainly targeted commercial vehicles, but cars have also been broken into, with fifty per cent being those with keyless entry.

"Most offences have been committed between 01.30hrs & 04.30hrs.

Vehicle security is available via www.suffolk.police.uk/

