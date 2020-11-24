Appeal after Norwich canaries stolen from aviary

Witnesses are being sought after 13 Norwich canaries were stolen from an aviary at a home in Bungay during an overnight theft.

Witnesses are being sought after 13 Norwich canaries were stolen from a home in an overnight theft.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the canaries from an aviary at a home in Bungay.

The theft happened overnight between 5pm on Monday, November 23 and 9am on Tuesday, November 24 after a property on Wherry Road was targeted.

A police spokesman said: “They are described as Norwich canaries and 13 were stolen.

“All the birds have ring tags on their legs with ‘PBB’ and the year either 18, 19 or 20 on them.”

Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/68244/20, on 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

