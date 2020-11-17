Appeal after car is stolen in overnight theft

A Ford Fiesta was stolen by thieves during an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses following the theft of the car in Lowestoft.

Information is being sought after a white Ford Fiesta three door hatchback, registration EA65NYH, was stolen from Dell Road in Lowestoft.

Police said the theft happened at sometime “during the hours of darkness” overnight on Sunday, November 15 and Monday, November 16 after the vehicle had been left parked on Dell Road.

A police spokesman said: “Can you help?”

If you have any information about this theft or know where the vehicle is now, please call Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/66459/20, via 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org