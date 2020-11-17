Appeal after car is stolen in overnight theft
PUBLISHED: 14:18 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 17 November 2020
Archant
A Ford Fiesta was stolen by thieves during an overnight raid.
Police are seeking witnesses following the theft of the car in Lowestoft.
Information is being sought after a white Ford Fiesta three door hatchback, registration EA65NYH, was stolen from Dell Road in Lowestoft.
Police said the theft happened at sometime “during the hours of darkness” overnight on Sunday, November 15 and Monday, November 16 after the vehicle had been left parked on Dell Road.
A police spokesman said: “Can you help?”
If you have any information about this theft or know where the vehicle is now, please call Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/66459/20, via 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.