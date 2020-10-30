Search

Ornate tables and scrap metal stolen from front garden in daylight

PUBLISHED: 15:58 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 30 October 2020

Two ornate tables and scrap metal were stolen from the front garden of a house on Church Road in North Lopham. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Scrap metal and a pair of ornate garden tables were stolen in daylight from outside a home in south Norfolk.

Those responsible took the metal and two cast iron tables from the front garden of a property on Church Road, North Lopham.

The theft is thought to have happened between 12.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, October 17.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who may have relevant information to come forward.

They are keen to hear from people who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC James Robinson on 101, quoting crime reference 36/75339/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

