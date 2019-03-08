CCTV image released after coat stolen in Norwich

Police want to speak to this man after a theft from the Cotswold Outdoor store in Theatre Street. Photo: Norfolk police Norfolk police

CCTV images have been released as police hunt for a man following a theft and attempted theft in Norwich.

The first incident happened at around 1pm on February 11, when a coat was stolen from the Cotswold Outdoor store in Theatre Street.

A second incident occurred around 2.30pm on February 22, when an attempt was made to steal a coat from the same store.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak

Anyone who may recognise the man or has any information regarding the incident should contact Op Solve via 101 or send an email to investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/10017/19 or 36/12463/19.