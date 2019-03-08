Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

CCTV image released after coat stolen in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:23 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 29 March 2019

Police want to speak to this man after a theft from the Cotswold Outdoor store in Theatre Street. Photo: Norfolk police

Police want to speak to this man after a theft from the Cotswold Outdoor store in Theatre Street. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk police

CCTV images have been released as police hunt for a man following a theft and attempted theft in Norwich.

Police want to speak to this man after a theft from the Cotswold Outdoor store in Theatre Street. Photo: Norfolk police Police want to speak to this man after a theft from the Cotswold Outdoor store in Theatre Street. Photo: Norfolk police

The first incident happened at around 1pm on February 11, when a coat was stolen from the Cotswold Outdoor store in Theatre Street.

A second incident occurred around 2.30pm on February 22, when an attempt was made to steal a coat from the same store.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak

Anyone who may recognise the man or has any information regarding the incident should contact Op Solve via 101 or send an email to investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/10017/19 or 36/12463/19.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Bomb disposal squad ‘casually chucks mortar in truck’ after it was found by metal detectorist

A road closure was put in place after a mortar was discovered at Tattersett. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Woman in her 60s sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

Two car crash on outskirts of Norfolk village

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google

Robert Lambert: Natural born leader of King’s Lynn Stars

Stars' skipper Robert Lambert Picture: Ian Burt

Running column: Wymondham 20 was a stark reminder of what’s coming on marathon day

Dominic Blake crosses the finish line at the Wymondhamn 20. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists