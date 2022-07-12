News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suspect flees Aldi store in Ford Focus following alleged theft

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:37 AM July 12, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged theft at Aldi in Thetford - Credit: Google Maps

A suspect fled a town's Aldi store in a Ford Focus following an alleged theft. 

Police were called to the store in Lime Kiln Lane in Thetford at 4.25pm on Friday, July 8.

The suspect then left the scene in a silver Ford Focus. 

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the manner of driving of the Ford Focus, to come forward. 

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Dean Moore at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/51917/22. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

