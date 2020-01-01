Search

Man caught with 'Rambo' knife and drugs at Norwich station

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 January 2020

Antoine Roehrig. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Antoine Roehrig. PIC: Norfolk Police.

A teenager was caught carrying a "Rambo-style" knife and a large amount of drugs at Norwich train at the end of another "familiar and sad story" of county lines drug dealing.

Antoine Roehrig, now 19, was just 17 when he was found carrying the knife and three packages of class A drugs with a "huge number of wraps ready to go" when he was arrested at the city's train station on January 10 last year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the dealer phone given to Roehrig had been in the hands of a previous drugs runner who had been arrested but was used by the defendant in the same way it had been before.

Police found the phone had been used on a number of occasions between Norwich and London in November and December 2018.

Mr Ivory said there were more than 16,000 events recorded on the phone used by Roehrig to drug user Tasharna Last between October 2018 and Roehrig's arrest on January 10 2019.

After Roehrig was captured Last was also arrested by police who found her phone on her bedside table.

Roehrig, from London, appeared for sentence on Thursday (January 23) having admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

Last, of Clifton Close, Norwich admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Jonathan Goodman, for Roehrig, said his client was just 17 at the time and was used by others to "plug a gap" in the county lines organisation after the arrests of others before him.

He said Roehrig's greatest mitigation was his guilty plea, adding that he was "yet another expendable young black man to make money for people based in London."

Lori Tucker, for Last, said she was "still a young woman" who was "clearly vulnerable" and had got herself into an "invidious position" and found herself "massively out of her depth"

Sentencing Roehrig to a total of three years in a Young Offenders Institution (YOI), Judge Stephen Holt said it was "the same, i'm afraid, familiar and sad story".

Imposing a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years, on Last, Judge Holt said she had clearly been "trying to get away from this drugs gang but just wasn't able to".

