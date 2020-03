Police on scene after reports of brawl at Wetherspoons

The Romany Rye pub in Dereham Submitted

Police are currently on scene dealing with an incident at a Wetherspoons pub in Dereham.

Officers have been called to The Romany Rye on Church Street.

Unconfirmed reports say that a number of people have been involved in a fight at the pub.

More to follow.