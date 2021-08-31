Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
Police are still on the hunt for six men on their most wanted list.
If you encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them and to contact police.
Adam Gallagher
Adam Gallagher, 36, has been wanted in the Norwich and South Norfolk area since August 21, 2021.
The Wymondham resident is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as approximately 5 ft 7, of a stocky build, with a receding hair line.
Gary Jakeman
Gary Jakeman, of William Kett Close, has been wanted in the Norwich area since August 6, 2021.
The 31-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as white, 5ft 11, with short brown hair and a beard.
Ben Macann
Ben Macann, 31, has been wanted in the Dereham area since July 26, 2021.
From Halfpenny Lane in Beetley, he is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Macann is described as white, 5ft 10, and of stocky build with short greying hair.
He is known to frequent the Dereham and Norwich area.
Robin Oakes
Robin Oakes, 58, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching terms of his licence.
The Norwich man is described as white, 5ft 10, of average build, with short, receding grey hair.
He has links in the Norwich area and has been wanted since June 4, 2021.
Florenc Xhaferrllari
Florenc Xhaferrllari, 22, is wanted after failing to answer police bail after being arrested in connection with a sexual assault.
he is believed to be in the Norwich area, but also has links with Brundall.
He has been wanted since September 6, 2016.
Salah Hadi
Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Adi, wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich.
He has been wanted since August 15, 2014.
Hadi is in his mid-30s and has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.
Anyone who may have seen these men, or who has information on their whereabouts, should contact Norfolk police on 101.
They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.