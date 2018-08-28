Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: The moment thieves steal father’s scooter from hotel car park

PUBLISHED: 15:34 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 07 January 2019

Two thieves stole a father’s scooter as he worked at The Hotel Victoria, Lowestoft. Photo: The Hotel Victoria.

Two thieves stole a father’s scooter as he worked at The Hotel Victoria, Lowestoft. Photo: The Hotel Victoria.

Archant

A father-of-three has hit out at the thieves who stole his only mode of transport while he was at work.

Aaron Storey was left feeling “sick” when he discovered his scooter had been taken from outside The Hotel Victoria, in Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft on Sunday, January 6.

The 29-year-old chef, who commutes from Beccles, started his shift at the hotel at 10am but just 30 minutes later his grey Honda 125cc was stolen.

He said: “I finished my shift at work and walked out and my bike wasn’t where I left it. When you first notice you think one of your colleagues is playing a prank on you.

“Then you get that sinking feeling when you realise – I was pretty gutted.”

The hotel’s CCTV captured the moment two thieves brazenly stole the bike in broad daylight.

Mr Storey said: “I had literally been at work for half-an-hour.

“It makes you feel angry and little bit sick. It’s clear they knew it was there, they knew what they were going to do.

“They came knowing there was a bike there and they would take it.

“You’ve worked hard to save up and buy yourself something and someone comes along with no consideration for anyone else’s feelings and just takes it away.”

With the loss of the bike Mr Storey has been forced to rely on lifts from friends and family.

He added: “You feel like a bit of an inconvenience to people. It was my mode of transport to get to and from work.”

The chef said he bought the bike from new two years ago for £2,500.

And said: “I’ve had bikes since I was old enough to have them, but I had only ever had second hand. This was my first new bike.

“I’ve now got to fork out money I can’t really afford and feel I shouldn’t have to.

“They need to think about the impact it has on other people and the loves of people around them. Imagine if you worked hard for something and someone came and took it away.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about the theft should contact Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1203/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Isle of Dogs murder: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street. Pic: Google

Jailed: Tower Hamlets men who drugged and sexually assaulted 21-year-old woman

Mizad Miah, left, and Belal Ahmed have been jailed for a total of 24 years. Pic: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists