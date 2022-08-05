Project targeting high-risk domestic abusers to be extended

A scheme that works with domestic abusers to prevent reoffending is to be extended for a further year.

The Change Project in Norwich works with offenders on a one-to-one basis to address the symptoms of their abusive behaviour and reduce repeat offending.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford has previously identified a “group of perpetrators who go from relationship to relationship and cause turmoil wherever they go”.

In 2020 the project was one of 10 Norfolk charities to get a share of almost £250,000 to tackle a rise in domestic abuse during lockdown.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, which oversaw the funding, has now extended the work of The Change Project for 12 months.

Perpetrators are either self-referred or identified through the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Partnership Approach (DAPPA), a multi-agency project to identify and manage those posing the highest risk which was launched in September and is now been expanded across Norfolk.