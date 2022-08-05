News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Project targeting high-risk domestic abusers to be extended

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:15 AM August 5, 2022
Domestic abuse

The Change Project works with domestic abusers to prevent repeat offending - Credit: PA

A scheme that works with domestic abusers to prevent reoffending is to be extended for a further year. 

The Change Project in Norwich works with offenders on a one-to-one basis to address the symptoms of their abusive behaviour and reduce repeat offending. 

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford has previously identified a “group of perpetrators who go from relationship to relationship and cause turmoil wherever they go”.

In 2020 the project was one of 10 Norfolk charities to get a share of almost £250,000 to tackle a rise in domestic abuse during lockdown.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, which oversaw the funding, has now extended the work of The Change Project for 12 months. 

Perpetrators are either self-referred or identified through the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Partnership Approach (DAPPA), a multi-agency project to identify and manage those posing the highest risk which was launched in September and is now been expanded across Norfolk.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the design for the new £100k children's play area in Hempnall. 

Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon