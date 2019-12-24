Revealed: Norfolk's busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk. Archant

Over 35,000 motorists were caught speeding on Norfolk's roads last year - nearly 100 a day - raking in an estimated £1 million.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard says speed limits are in place for a reason and that they are not 'a target.' Picture: Sonya Duncan Chief Inspector Kris Barnard says speed limits are in place for a reason and that they are not 'a target.' Picture: Sonya Duncan

The county's 27 fixed speed cameras yielded over 10,000 paid fixed penalty notices in 12 months, worth £100 each, with those at the higher end facing court action or a ban.

The camera at Taverham on the A1067 from Fakenham to the Norwich inner ring road, where the limit is 30mph, caught 5,835 drivers in 2018 making it the busiest in the county for the third year running.

The majority of drivers were clocked travelling at under 40mph but one was recorded at doing 57mph.

On the plus side the total number caught on the stretch was down by over 1,000 on 2016.

Figures from Norfolk Police show a total of 35,420 drivers felt the force of the law in 2018.

The figures show the number of speeding motorists is down year on year but still not close to 2016 levels when 7,450 fewer drivers were snared - although there were three fewer cameras.

The fastest speed recorded was on the A17 Sutton Bridge to Kings Lynn, where a driver was recorded travelling at 101mph on the 60mph road, and a further seven were also clocked doing in excess of 90mph making it the fastest stretch.

Of the 175 drivers caught on the A149 at Potter Heigham one vehicle was caught doing 105mph in a 60mph limit.

On the A149 at Caister, near Great Yarmouth Racecourse, 622 drivers exceeded the 40mph limit, four of them travelling at over 60mph and one at 64mph.

Drivers flouting the law face a fixed penalty notice and three points, or are offered a speed awareness course.

In the most serious cases and if the matter goes to court they face a £1,000 fine and three to six points.

Driving in excess of 50pc the speed limit can lead to an instant ban.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard said: "Speeding is one of the 'fatal four' offences making you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision, along with drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

"Fixed and average speed camera locations are selected through assessment of collision history and speed data and are often in vulnerable sites.

"Speed limits are in place for a reason; to reduce casualties and keep the roads safe for everyone.

"The faster you are travelling, the less time you will have to react to unforeseen hazards.

"It is worth mentioning that the speed limit is not a target and motorists should always consider other factors such as road conditions when travelling."