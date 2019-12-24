Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Norfolk's busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 December 2019

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Archant

Over 35,000 motorists were caught speeding on Norfolk's roads last year - nearly 100 a day - raking in an estimated £1 million.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard says speed limits are in place for a reason and that they are not 'a target.' Picture: Sonya DuncanChief Inspector Kris Barnard says speed limits are in place for a reason and that they are not 'a target.' Picture: Sonya Duncan

The county's 27 fixed speed cameras yielded over 10,000 paid fixed penalty notices in 12 months, worth £100 each, with those at the higher end facing court action or a ban.

The camera at Taverham on the A1067 from Fakenham to the Norwich inner ring road, where the limit is 30mph, caught 5,835 drivers in 2018 making it the busiest in the county for the third year running.

The majority of drivers were clocked travelling at under 40mph but one was recorded at doing 57mph.

On the plus side the total number caught on the stretch was down by over 1,000 on 2016.

Figures from Norfolk Police show a total of 35,420 drivers felt the force of the law in 2018.

The figures show the number of speeding motorists is down year on year but still not close to 2016 levels when 7,450 fewer drivers were snared - although there were three fewer cameras.

The fastest speed recorded was on the A17 Sutton Bridge to Kings Lynn, where a driver was recorded travelling at 101mph on the 60mph road, and a further seven were also clocked doing in excess of 90mph making it the fastest stretch.

You may also want to watch:

Of the 175 drivers caught on the A149 at Potter Heigham one vehicle was caught doing 105mph in a 60mph limit.

On the A149 at Caister, near Great Yarmouth Racecourse, 622 drivers exceeded the 40mph limit, four of them travelling at over 60mph and one at 64mph.

Drivers flouting the law face a fixed penalty notice and three points, or are offered a speed awareness course.

In the most serious cases and if the matter goes to court they face a £1,000 fine and three to six points.

Driving in excess of 50pc the speed limit can lead to an instant ban.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard said: "Speeding is one of the 'fatal four' offences making you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision, along with drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

"Fixed and average speed camera locations are selected through assessment of collision history and speed data and are often in vulnerable sites.

"Speed limits are in place for a reason; to reduce casualties and keep the roads safe for everyone.

"The faster you are travelling, the less time you will have to react to unforeseen hazards.

"It is worth mentioning that the speed limit is not a target and motorists should always consider other factors such as road conditions when travelling."

Most Read

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Meet Noel and Leon - two Christmas babies born within space of an hour

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists