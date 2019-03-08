Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Domestic violence documentary The Abused featuring two Norfolk women scoops top award

PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 August 2019

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Channel 5

A documentary focusing on two Norfolk women who were the victims of domestic abuse has won a prestigious award.

Hazel, from Great Yarmouth, who featured in Channel 5 documentary The Abused. Photo: Channel 5Hazel, from Great Yarmouth, who featured in Channel 5 documentary The Abused. Photo: Channel 5

The Abused aired on Channel 5 earlier this year and featured Kelly Watkins, from Norwich, and a woman known only as Hazel, from Great Yarmouth.

In the hard-hitting programme Kelly revealed she had bleach poured on her genitals and feared her husband would kill her as he threatened to "take her jaw off" with a sledgehammer as part of a tirade of domestic abuse.

The Abused has now been recognised as best documentary programme at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival.

Recordings of police calls were played in the programme, where call handlers heard Kelly shouting at the father of her son "I told you to stay away from me" as they tried to reach her as quickly as possible, before she can be heard screaming.

MORE: 'There are ways out' - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

She said: "He was very controlling. I wasn't allowed to talk to my friends. I wasn't allowed to wear certain thing.

You may also want to watch:

"He kept accusing me of cheating on him and he thought I was sleeping with everyone.

"He destroyed me for a long time. I didn't have any confidence, he literally knocked it out of me."

Hazel suffered two black eyes as well as a broken nose after her ex-boyfriend punched her and stamped on her head.

"When the police came in the look on their face said it all really, they were horrified," Hazel said.

"They said it was a pure miracle I was not dead."

She said: "I really feel so passionate that every police officer in this country should be telling everyone about Claire's Law."

Clare's Law gives any member of the public the right to ask the police if their partner may pose a risk to them, and was introduced after Claire Wood, 36, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2009.

After the award was announced, documentary maker Barbie Maclaurin tweeted: "So thrilled to have won this amazing award. Big congrats to the team and respect to Hazel and Kelly for letting us into their lives."

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Vegans call for butcher shops to be outlawed

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans, with vegan cakes and cookies. DENISE BRADLEY

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Seafood chain Loch Fyne announces Norwich closure

Taste of the sea at Loch Fyne in St Giles street, Norwich. photo Graham Corney copy David Wakefield 05.03.03 for EDP eating out EDP pics copyright 2003 Tel: (01603) 772434

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League updates from Carrow Road

Teemu Pukki, right, scored a hat-trick as Newcastle were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists