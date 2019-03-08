Video

Domestic violence documentary The Abused featuring two Norfolk women scoops top award

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5 Channel 5

A documentary focusing on two Norfolk women who were the victims of domestic abuse has won a prestigious award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hazel, from Great Yarmouth, who featured in Channel 5 documentary The Abused. Photo: Channel 5 Hazel, from Great Yarmouth, who featured in Channel 5 documentary The Abused. Photo: Channel 5

The Abused aired on Channel 5 earlier this year and featured Kelly Watkins, from Norwich, and a woman known only as Hazel, from Great Yarmouth.

In the hard-hitting programme Kelly revealed she had bleach poured on her genitals and feared her husband would kill her as he threatened to "take her jaw off" with a sledgehammer as part of a tirade of domestic abuse.

The Abused has now been recognised as best documentary programme at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival.

Recordings of police calls were played in the programme, where call handlers heard Kelly shouting at the father of her son "I told you to stay away from me" as they tried to reach her as quickly as possible, before she can be heard screaming.

MORE: 'There are ways out' - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

She said: "He was very controlling. I wasn't allowed to talk to my friends. I wasn't allowed to wear certain thing.

You may also want to watch:

"He kept accusing me of cheating on him and he thought I was sleeping with everyone.

"He destroyed me for a long time. I didn't have any confidence, he literally knocked it out of me."

Hazel suffered two black eyes as well as a broken nose after her ex-boyfriend punched her and stamped on her head.

"When the police came in the look on their face said it all really, they were horrified," Hazel said.

"They said it was a pure miracle I was not dead."

She said: "I really feel so passionate that every police officer in this country should be telling everyone about Claire's Law."

Clare's Law gives any member of the public the right to ask the police if their partner may pose a risk to them, and was introduced after Claire Wood, 36, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2009.

After the award was announced, documentary maker Barbie Maclaurin tweeted: "So thrilled to have won this amazing award. Big congrats to the team and respect to Hazel and Kelly for letting us into their lives."