More reports needed to determine whether man accused of Norwich murder is fit to plead

PUBLISHED: 11:29 13 November 2018

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

The case of a man accused of the murder of a 48-year-old at a Norwich car park has been further adjourned to assess whether he is fit to plead.

Police officers were called to Rose Lane car park just after midnight on June 23 to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, David Hastings, of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hastings died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, who has been charged with murder, had a mention hearing in front of Judge David Goodin at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Heinbergs, who is currently at HMP Belmarsh, was due to attend the hearing via video link but refused.

Michael Clare, representing Heinbergs at the hearing, said he had said “**** you and **** the judge” and did not want to attend court.

The hearing heard that he had undergone a medical assessment which has concluded he was “currently unfit to plead”.

A second report is now being sought by the defence.

That report is expected to be completed by January 11 with the case next up for mention on January 14 next year.

As previously reported heartfelt tributes were paid to Mr Hastings following his death.

The evening before his death, Mr Hastings had been present at the engagement of two of his friends, Kelly Almond and Mick Peck.

Ms Almond, 35, said he had helped welcome her into the group when she found herself on the streets in Norwich.

“All of these guys welcomed me into their little group,” she said. “It is more like a family than a friendship to be honest.

“He wasn’t just homeless - he was a friend and a family man. He was someone who was loved. We are not just a group of friends, we are a little community.

“We all look out for each other and he was a big part of that. Just because he was homeless doesn’t mean there should be any stigma about it. He was just happy being himself, just being free. He had just got into a new relationship as well which he was over the moon with. Chivalry was never dead when Dave was about. It is just heartbreaking.

“I am so proud to have met him and I am going to miss him forever.”

