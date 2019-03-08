Search

'I was left for dead': shocking CCTV shows pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 13:39 24 July 2019

Still from CCTV footage of pedestrain being stuck by a Ford Fiesta while walking along Station Road in Terrington St Clements. Picture: Dean Dale

Still from CCTV footage of pedestrain being stuck by a Ford Fiesta while walking along Station Road in Terrington St Clements. Picture: Dean Dale

Dean Dale

A man has described how he was "left for dead" at the side of the road after being hit by a car whose driver failed to stop.

Dean Dale, 40, was struck by a blue Ford Fiesta travelling in the same direction as he was walking along Station Road in Terrington St Clement.

Shocking CCTV footage captured on nearby cameras has emerged showing the moment he was hit at about 9.30pm on Friday, July 19.

Dean Dale suffered leg injuries after being knocked down while walking on Station Road in Terrington St Clements. Picture: Dean Dale

Mr Dale, who had been walking the short distance from his home to the pub when he was hit, escaped the collision with a badly bruised leg and elbow. He said it could have been much worse and he feels lucky not to have been killed.

He said: "I was walking at the side of the road about to cross over to the footpath on the opposite side then the next second I had been hit from behind and was facing the other way lying on the floor. I didn't even know the car was coming.

Dean Dale was knocked down by a car that failed to stop while walking on Station Road in Terrington St Clements. Picture: Dean Dale

"They didn't even put their brake lights on they just drove off. They didn't know how badly I was injured. I could have been left dead in the dyke for all they knew. They basically left me for dead.

"They definitely knew they had hit someone but they drove off any way. It's totally shocking that someone would just not stop at all."

Dean Dale believes he was lucky to escape more serious injuries after being knocked down by a car that failed to stop in Terrington St Clements. Picture: Dean Dale

A passing motorist eventually stopped to help take Mr Dale to hospital. He is now recovering from his injuries but has been unable to return to work.

He said: "I can barely walk still. I was shocked - luckily a man stopped because he saw me limping and in pain. He took me to the hospital. This wasn't just a knock or a tap you can see on the CCTV footage how it sent me down like a stack of bricks."

Station Road in Terrington St Clements. Picture: Google

Mr Dale said the car suspected of hitting him had subsequently been seen in the area.

"My niece saw it the next day in the car park at Morrisons in King's Lynn," he said. "It was still dented all down the side. We have passed pictures of it on to the police."

Dean Dale believes he was lucky to escape more serious injuries after being knocked down by a car that failed to stop in Terrington St Clements. Picture: Dean Dale

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The victim was very lucky not to have suffered serious injuries. The car would have quite a lot of damage including a missing nearside wing mirror and denting to the nearside.

"If anyone saw the incident or saw a blue Ford Fiesta with similar damage in the area of Terrington St Clements around the time of the incident please call 101."

