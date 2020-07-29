Search

Woman injured in late night tent fire

PUBLISHED: 15:33 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 29 July 2020

A woman suffered minor smoke inhalation after a late night tent fire on Gordon Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A woman suffered minor smoke inhalation after a tent fire, with police investigating a possible incident of arson.

Witnesses are being sought after emergency services responded to a tent and shopping trolleys ablaze on Gordon Road, Lowestoft.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out along with police and ambulance crews at 10.10pm on Tuesday, July 28 following reports that a tent and shopping trolleys were on fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and the scene was cleared by 11.14pm. Police said a woman in her 40s sustained minor smoke inhalation, but was otherwise unharmed.

A police spokesman said: “It is unclear at this time whether the tent was deliberately set alight, or if it spread from a fire started nearby.

“Police are conducting a joint investigation with the fire service to try to establish the cause of the blaze.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, should call East CID at Lowestoft Police Station – quoting crime reference 43016/20 – on 101.

