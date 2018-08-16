Two men charged after two cars were stolen in burglary

Published: 12:38 PM August 16, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Two men have been charged in connection with a Kings Lynn burglary. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Two men have been charged following a burglary earlier this week in which two cars were stolen.

A property in Tennyson Avenue, King's Lynn, was broken into at some point between 1.30am and 2.55am on Tuesday, August 14.

Two vehicles, cash and bank cards were stolen but one of the vehicles was recovered on the same day near to Front Way.

A police spokesman said the second vehicle has also been recovered.

Algars Brivkalns, 23, of Homeland Road, King's Lynn, was charged on Wednesday, August 15 with burglary, fraud and driving without insurance in connection with the incident.

Ralfs Ozolins, 19, of North Way, King's Lynn, was also charged with burglary and fraud offences in connection with the incident.

Both were remanded in custody and were scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court for their first appearance on Thursday, August 16.