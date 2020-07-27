Police release 10 people as probe into Norwich street brawl continues

Magdalen Close at the junction with Magdalen Street, where there was an incident and several arrests on Thursday, July 23. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Ten people questioned by police following a brawl involving a number of men have been released while enquiries continue.

Officers were called to the city centre street near its junction with Magdalen Close at about 11pm on Thursday night (July 23) following reports of an altercation involving a number of men.

A large number of officers, including the dog team and armed officers, were sent to the scene.

Ten men, eight in their 20s, one in his late teens and another in his 40s, were arrested.

One person was assaulted and suffered minor injuries as a result of the brawl, which took place in Magdalen Street.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said all 10 suspects have since been questioned by police and released on bail until later in August.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing..