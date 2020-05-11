Search

Two charged after police officer assaulted in Norfolk on VE Day

PUBLISHED: 20:53 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:53 11 May 2020

King's Lynn magistrates court.

King's Lynn magistrates court. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Two people have been charged after a police officer was assaulted over the bank holiday weekend.

The officer was speaking to two members of the public in the Beach Terrace Road area of Hunstanton on Friday (May 8), which was VE Day, when he was assaulted and sustained an injury to his hand.

Arrests were made following the incident and Abbie Bannister, 19, of Storbeck Road, Wisbech has been charged with criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker and contravening requirement as to the restriction of movement during emergency period.

Jack Ovendale, 19, of Cocketts Drive, Wisbech, has been charged with resisting a constable in execution of their duty, contravene requirements as to restriction of movement during emergency period and being drunk and disorderly.

Both have been bailed to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on July 2.

