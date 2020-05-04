Teen stabbed seven times, kicked and punched in violent attack

Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright. Archant

A teenager suffered a fractured skull after he was stabbed seven times and punched and kicked in a violent street attack in Norwich, a court has heard.

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

The victim, who was 16 at the time, “pulled out the knife and threw it to the ground” following a gang attack which took place in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton on March 22 last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the victim had gone there, with his girlfriend, expecting to meet a teenager who there “had been difficulties between them” to resolve things.

But the court heard when the victim arrived the teenager he was accompanied by two co-defendants.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said “there was some antagonism between the parties”.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Words were exchanged and matters escalated prompting a confrontation which saw Adam Wright, now 18 but who was 17 at the time, take hold of a knife, which had been brought to the scene, and stab the victim “repeatedly”.

Mr Ivory said the victim suffered “repeated blows on the ground”, including punches and stamps to the head with a shod foot from one of the youths, now 17.

After the victim pulled the knife from him and threw it away the girl who came to be with the victim and check if he was okay was “punched to the side of the face by Wright”.

Another of the youths, now 17, was caught on CCTV picking up the weapon and disposing of it.

Mr Ivory said the victim suffered a number of injuries, including fractured skull, laceration to the scalp, puncture wound to his shoulder muscle, was later admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) where he remained for a number of days.

Mr Ivory read out a statement from the victim which described how he was now “concerned about going to certain places” as a result of what happened.

He wants to pursue a career in the military but is concerned that might be impacted due to what happened to him.

Wright, of Newbegin Close, Norwich, appeared in court on Monday (May 4) to be sentenced having previously admitted one offence of causing grievous bodily harm on the teen and assault occasioning a person actual bodily harm on a female.

His two co-defendants, both now 17, but who cannot be named for legal reasons, joined him in the dock.

One of them had previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the teen victim.

The other teen had pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Following what he described as a “violent incident” Judge Anthony Bate sentenced Wright to three years in a young offenders institute.

The 17-year-old who admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm was given a 12 months youth rehabilitation order (YRO), including three months electronically monitored curfew, between 9pm and 6am, and 91 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

The other 17-year-old, who admitted perverting the course of justice, was also given a 12 month YRO with 90 days curfew, 12 days activity requirement and 12 days attendance centre requirement.

Lori Tucker, mitigating for Wright, said it had to be accepted he was responsible for a sustained assault on the same victim.

She said he had “the courage” to enter an early guilty plea to what he was charged with and asked the judge to take into account his age.

She said he was only 17 at the time and lacked maturity.

John Morgans, mitigating for one of the youths, said he was just 16 at the time of the incident.

He said he had “no idea anything involving weapons was going to take place”.

Mr Morgans insisted he had no idea when he became involved in the attack that the victim “had already been injured with a knife”.

He said the defendant “regrets getting involved”, adding that the defendant and the victim were once both friends and hopes that friendship might be resumed.

Matthew Sorrel-Cameron, mitigating for the 17 year old who admitted perverting the course of justice, said the case had a “complex background” adding that his client’s role was limited to an “impulsive and reckless act”.

He said it was more impulsive as opposed to being calculated which was borne out of what happened afterwards.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said he had not sought to get rid of the clothing he was wearing or conceal evidence.