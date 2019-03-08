Search

Teens released on bail after 13-year-old is stabbed in attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:06 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 15 November 2019

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Two teenagers arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Norwich in which a 13-year-old was stabbed have been released on bail.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident which happened in an alleyway near Aldi in Larkman Lane at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

A 13-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to the back after suspects demanded money off him.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and was discharged later that night.

Nothing was stolen and the people involved are thought to be known to one another.

Police arrested two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Both were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and have since been released on bail until December 8 while enquiries continue.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information concerning those involved. Witnesses should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number 324 of November 13 2019.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

