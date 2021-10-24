Teenagers set to be sentenced over stabbing
Four teenagers are facing custody after pleading guilty to their part in a Norwich stabbing.
Police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road, Mile Cross, after reports a teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated following the attack which happened at about 3.15pm on February 23 this year.
A number of homes in the city were sealed off while officers carried out investigations which led to the arrest of five teenagers.
Allan Moss, 19, of Woodside Road, Norwich, Solomon Oguidi, 18, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich and two teens who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 25) after having previously admitted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).
Judge Alice Robinson, who has described it as a serious case, will preside over the sentencing hearing which is likely to take half a day.
