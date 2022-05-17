Two teens to stand trial over serious Norwich assault

Two teenagers will go on trial next year accused in relation to an attack in Norwich in March - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Two teenagers will go on trial next year accused of a Norwich attack which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Codie Marjoram, 18, and Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, also 18, are accused of attacking the man in St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road shortly before 2.30am on March 19 this year.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the man had since been discharged from hospital.

Marjoram, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, and Gate'te, of Cunningham Road, also in the city, both appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 17) when both pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

The defendants also each denied three separate counts of assault by beating against three other people on the same date.

Judge Katharine Moore fixed a trial for March 20 next year with a further case management hearing to take place on June 30.

Gate'te, who wore a blue suit and tie, and Marjoram, who wore a black polo-shirt, were both granted bail with conditions.

The court also heard that both defendants might also yet each face further charges in relation to the offence.