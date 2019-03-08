Teens who vandalised dugout agree to clean it up

Norfolk police said the dugout at the village's football club was damaged in June, with paint sprayed on walls and nearby path. Photo: Police Archant

Teenagers who used spray paint to vandalise a dugout in Newton Flotman have agreed to clean it up.

Norfolk police said the dugout at the village's football club was damaged in June, with paint sprayed on walls and a nearby path.

Seven teenagers were identified as the offenders and agreed to spend a few hours cleaning up the paint, police said.

"This generated a positive reaction amongst the teenagers involved with a number of additional people wanting to get involved and help with the clean up," a Norfolk police spokesperson said.

Police posted a photograph of the clean-up at Newton Flotman, located in South Norfolk, on Friday, July 12.