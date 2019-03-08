Teens who vandalised dugout agree to clean it up
PUBLISHED: 10:09 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 15 July 2019
Teenagers who used spray paint to vandalise a dugout in Newton Flotman have agreed to clean it up.
Photo: Police
Norfolk police said the dugout at the village's football club was damaged in June, with paint sprayed on walls and a nearby path.
Seven teenagers were identified as the offenders and agreed to spend a few hours cleaning up the paint, police said.
"This generated a positive reaction amongst the teenagers involved with a number of additional people wanting to get involved and help with the clean up," a Norfolk police spokesperson said.
Police posted a photograph of the clean-up at Newton Flotman, located in South Norfolk, on Friday, July 12.
