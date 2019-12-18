Search

Teens to appear in court next year after Norwich knifepoint robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:38 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 18 December 2019

Three people were arrested after a knifepoint robbery at Rosary Road Convenience Store Photo: Daniel Moxon

Archant

Two teenagers will appear in court next month after being charged following a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Norwich.

A shopkeeper at the Rosary Road Convenience store was threatened with a knife by the suspects who got away with tobacco and packs of cigarettes following a robbery at the store at about 7.30am on Saturday, December 14.

Three teenage boys were arrested a short time later in connection with incident; two aged 13 and one aged 14.

Two teens, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (December 16) after having been charged in relation to the incident.

A 14-year-old charged with robbery and a 13-year-old charged with robbery and possession of a knife will next appear before Norwich Youth Court on January 14 next year.

The third suspect, also aged 13, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

