Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour

Police were called to Lowestoft's South Pier. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

It comes after an incident of anti-social behaviour was reported on a popular pier in Lowestoft.

Police were called out about 12.30pm on Sunday, July 14 following reports of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youngsters on South Pier at Royal Plain in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and arrested two 14-year-old boys on suspicion of public order offences."

The teenagers were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation for questioning and were subsequently released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police by visiting www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something quoting crime number 37/41234/19, by calling 101 or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.