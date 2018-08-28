Teens arrested for criminal damage after throwing ice from roof of Norfolk car park

Police have arrested two teenagers for caused criminal damage following an incident in which ice was thrown off a car park roof. Picture: Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested for criminal damage after throwing ice at pedestrians and motorists from the roof of a car park.

Two youths arrested for throwing ice at pedestrians and motorists from the multi storey carpark following a call from a concerned member of public sgt3266 pic.twitter.com/UZN3ezkdFD — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) January 31, 2019

The youths, aged 13 and 14, were arrested at 12.30pm today (January 31) after throwing ice from the top of St James multi-storey car park in Clough Lane in King’s Lynn.

A police spokesman said: “Two youths were arrested after causing criminal damage and taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

“Both are in custody for questioning at this stage.”