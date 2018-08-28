Teens arrested for criminal damage after throwing ice from roof of Norfolk car park
PUBLISHED: 15:18 31 January 2019
Two teenagers have been arrested for criminal damage after throwing ice at pedestrians and motorists from the roof of a car park.
The youths, aged 13 and 14, were arrested at 12.30pm today (January 31) after throwing ice from the top of St James multi-storey car park in Clough Lane in King’s Lynn.
A police spokesman said: “Two youths were arrested after causing criminal damage and taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
“Both are in custody for questioning at this stage.”
