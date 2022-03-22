Two teenagers have appeared in court in connection with a serious Norwich assault which has left a man with life-threatening injuries. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Police were called to St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road, shortly before 2.30am on Saturday, March 19 after reports a man in his 20s had been assaulted.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains with "life-threatening injuries".

Two people arrested in connection with the assault on the victim - and three other people - have since been charged and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (March 22).

Codie Marjoram, 18, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, has been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault by beating.

Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, also 18 and from Cunningham Road, Norwich, has also been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three other assaults.

Both defendants appeared in court separately via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) and each spoke only to confirm their details.

Marjoram wore a grey sweater and had a beard and mousy coloured hair while Gate'te wore a black EA7 (Emporio Armani) T-shirt.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on April 19 at 9.30am by Ian Taylor, chair of the bench of city magistrates.

Marjoram was granted bail with conditions, including that he is banned from St Vedast Street, Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane areas, prohibited from entering any licensed premises and that he abides by an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 6am.

Gate'te was also granted conditional bail on similar terms to Marjoram

As previously reported, a cordon was put in place following the attack with two police cars at the scene early on Saturday morning.

A Forensics Services van also later attended while detectives could also be seen in the area carrying out enquiries into what happened.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident and were keen to speak to anyone who had CCTV or dashcam footage of what happened.

Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norwich's policing commander, described the attack as a "serious incident" but said it was also "rare within the night-time economy".