Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Teens as young as 14 are victims of dating app crimes, figures show

PUBLISHED: 16:43 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 22 August 2019

Teenagers as young as 14 have become victims of crimes on dating apps and websites in Norfolk over the last five years.. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teenagers as young as 14 have become victims of crimes on dating apps and websites in Norfolk over the last five years.. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teenagers as young as 14 have become victims of crimes on dating apps and websites in Norfolk over the last five years.

Teenagers as young as 14 have become victims of crimes on dating apps and websites in Norfolk over the last five years. . Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoTeenagers as young as 14 have become victims of crimes on dating apps and websites in Norfolk over the last five years. . Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request to Norfolk Constabulary revealed the number of crimes the force has recorded with mentions of dating apps and websites Tinder, Grindr, match.com and eharmony.

Since 2014, the force has recorded 76 crimes, of which 18 were sexual offences and six included victims who were aged under 18 - below the stated user age for all the sites.

Jay Morris, a community youth worker at the Mancroft Advice Project (MAP), said online safety was an increasing issue for young people but the majority did know how to keep themselves safe.

He said. "Social media a very hard thing to engage people with, it's normalised and it's everywhere.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's a small percentage who make themselves vulnerable, I think the majority are quite wise about keeping themselves safe and have got the message about how to do that."

Mr Morris said MAP's advice to young people was to always keep their privacy settings up to date and to be aware the person they are talking to online may not be who they say they are.

He said: "Adolescence is a risk taking stage so I think that's major concern, that if young people are not experimenting in person they might want to online.

"There's a potential for high risk taking and sadly there are people out there who are looking for vulnerable people but again it's a small percentage but I do think it's a factor and an increasing factor."

Andy Coller, temporary detective superintendent, based in safeguarding and investigations command at Norfolk Constabulary, said the force urged anyone to report offences and to seek support if they are a victim of a crime.

He said: "Dating apps are popular and we would always ask people to be security conscious about sharing personal information online in the same way we would if you meet someone in person that you do not know.

"If you feel uncomfortable or pressurised on a dating app then you should contact the dating app provider and report it to police if you are a victim of any crime, which would be investigated accordingly."

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

How a Norfolk artist painted all the Lowry pictures in the new Lowry film

Timothy Spall plays Lowry in Mrs Lowry and Son Picture: Courtesy of Vertigo Releasing

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists